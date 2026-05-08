Is Dhurandhar 3 happening? Jyoti Deshpande says Aditya Dhar is not done yet | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar’s ambitious project, Dhurandhar, raked in massive earnings throughout both 2025 and 2026, maintaining a consistent stronghold at the box office. Just three months after the success of the first Dhurandhar film, he released its second installment in theaters. Audiences were already highly excited to see the continuation of the first film's unfinished storyline; consequently, the movie generated crores in revenue through advance bookings even before its official release. Following the release of both parts of this Ranveer Singh-starrer, fans took to social media to demand a third installment, a subject on which the film's team had previously maintained a steadfast silence.

However, behind the scenes, the producers have been planning something big. Recently, Jyoti Deshpande, a co-producer at Jio Studios, dropped a significant hint regarding Dhurandhar 3.

Is a third part of Dhurandhar coming soon?

Hinting at future developments, co-producer Jyoti Deshpande stated that the work is not yet complete, signaling that a major "surprise" is in store for fans of this Ranveer Singh-starrer very soon. Jyoti Deshpande remarked, 'Our work on Dhurandhar is not finished yet. We hope to have a surprise for the audience by the end of this year. We have something special in store.'

What does it mean for the audiences?

In her conversation, Jyoti Deshpande did not explicitly reveal what major surprise fans can expect regarding Dhurandhar by the end of the year. However, based on her hint, fans have begun speculating that the third installment of Dhurandhar could be hitting screens very soon. For quite some time now, there have been reports circulating regarding this Ranveer Singh-starrer, suggesting that a third installment might be in the works. However, no official update has emerged from Aditya Dhar yet; consequently, these reports remain mere speculation for the time being.

Dhurandhar and its sequel's collection

Aditya Dhar's spy-action film Dhurandhar was released in 2025 and was immensely loved by fans. Following the success of the first film, Dhurandhar 2 was released in March 2026. The second installment of the franchise achieved tremendous success at the box office and set several new records. Both films featured a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna, among many other prominent actors.

Also Read: Box office report [May 7, 2026]: Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 collection