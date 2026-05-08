Box office report [May 7, 2026]: Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 collection

New Delhi:

The Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raja Shivaji hit theaters on May 1, 2026. On the very same day, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din also premiered in cinemas. However, in terms of earnings, Ek Din has been completely overshadowed by Raja Shivaji. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is still running in theatres and performing at the box office along with Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.

Raja Shivaji collection

Starring Riteish and Genelia D'Souza, Raja Shivaji has been released in both Marathi and Hindi languages. The film is receiving an immense amount of love from the audience. The film earned Rs 11.35 crore on its opening day. On the second day (Saturday), it collected Rs 10.55 crore, and on Sunday, it brought in Rs 12 crore.

The earnings of Raja Shivaji dropped on its seventh day, compared to the previous day (the sixth day). On Thursday (Day 7), the film earned Rs 3.45 crore. The film's total net collection has now reached Rs 52.10 crore. Meanwhile, regarding the budget, the film was produced with an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore.

Ek Din collection

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's film Ek Din has failed to make a significant impact right from its very first day. It opened its account with earnings of just Rs 1.37 crore. On Wednesday, the collection stood at just Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the film has earned Rs 39 lakh. The film's total net collection now stands at Rs 4.20 crore.

Bhooth Bangla's Thursday collection

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy film, Bhoot Bangla, has maintained its hold on the box office even on its 21st day of release. The film hit theaters on April 17. On Thursday, its 21st day, the film had collected Rs 1.35 crore. This brings its total cumulative collection to Ts 149.60 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 collection

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has completed 50 days in theatres on May 7, 2026. On Thursday, the spy-thriller collected Rs 59 lakh at the Indian box office. With this, the film has minted Rs 1,365.20 crore in India and Rs 1,791.55 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Will Ranveer Singh's film stream online soon? Here's what we know