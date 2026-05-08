'Led by lunatics': Trump's 'knock them out' warning to Iran after attack on 3 Navy ships in Hormuz

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed that three American warships came under fire while they were transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, but said they suffered no damages from the Iranian military. On the contrary, the "Iranian attackers" suffered "great damage" and they were "completely destroyed" along with numerous small boats.

In a long post on his Truth Social account, the 79-year-old American leader also issued another warning to Iran with more strikes if it does not sign the peace treaty with the US. He also reiterated that Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons, asserting that the Islamic Republic is being lead by "lunatics".

"Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down," Trump said. "Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air. They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!"

"A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country. They are led by LUNATICS, and if they had the chance to use a Nuclear Weapon, they would do it, without question — But they’ll never have that opportunity and, just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!" he added.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL)Screengrab of US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post.

Exchange near Qeshm Island

According to Iranian state media, the exchange between the country's armed forces and the US happened on Qeshm Island, which is home to 1,50,000 people and houses a water desalination plant, in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran wants a complete control over Hormuz through which nearly a fifth of world's crude transits. On the other hand, the US wants Iran to open the Hormuz.

The US and Iran are also engaging in talks but so far have failed to end the deadlock over differences on Tehran's nuclear programme. Trump repeatedly has asserted that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, while the Middle East nation has stressed that the nuclear programme is focused on civilian use.

As per Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, the country is reviewing messages from Pakistan, which is mediating peace negotiations, but Iran "has not yet reached a conclusion, and no response has been given to the US side", Iranian state TV reported.

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