Krishnavataram Part 1 X review: What internet audience say about Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana's film

New Delhi:

The mythological film Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, starring Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana, hit theatres on May 7, 2026. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film showcases Lord Krishna’s life from his childhood in Vrindavan to his time as the king of Dwarka. It also focuses on his relationships with Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama.

Those who watched the film on its first day have shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). Read on to find out how internet audiences are reacting to the mythological film.

Krishnavataram Part 1 X review

So far, the film Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart has received a positive response from audiences. Online users have praised the storytelling and performances of the actors. One X user wrote, "Seeing Lord Krishna’s story through #Satyabhama’s eyes is such a refreshing narrative choice. This perspective-driven storytelling is exactly what the genre needed. Siddharth Gupta is receiving huge praise #Krishnavataram."

Another added, "Went for #Krishnavataram because the promotional songs looked beautiful but didn’t expect #SiddharthGupta to perform Krishna THIS well Totally mesmerised."

Some users also praised Siddharth Gupta’s acting, who plays the role of Lord Krishna. In his X post, one user wrote, "Trailer dekh ke gaya tha (I went after watching the trailer) #Krishnavataram dekhne… but honestly #SiddharthGupta as #Krishna completely won my heart His smile and calmness are something else."

Krishnavataram Part 1 The Heart: Cast and crew details

Apart from Siddharth Gupta (Krishna) and Sanskruti Jayana (Satyabhama), Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart also features Sushmitha Bhat (Rukmini) and Nivaashiyni Krishnan in lead roles. The film is produced by Sajan Raj Kurup, Shobha Sant, Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar under Creativeland Studios Entertainment and Athasrikatha Motion Pictures.

The lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil, while cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose. Viewers can watch the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

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