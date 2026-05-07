Iran likely to respond to US's proposal today to end Middle East conflict amid deadlock

Tehran:

Iran is expected to send its response to a United States proposal aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East on Thursday, through mediators, according to a regional source cited by CNN. The proposal is intended to help bring a broader end to the ongoing crisis.

The report says discussions between Washington and Tehran have been making progress, with both sides believed to be moving closer to a possible preliminary understanding. This could open the door to wider negotiations and a potential reduction in hostilities.

An Axios report, quoting US officials and people familiar with the talks, described the development as the most significant step forward since the crisis began. However, it also noted that a final agreement has not yet been reached.

At the centre of the discussions is a proposed short document described as a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding. It is said to outline an immediate ceasefire and the start of a 30-day period for detailed negotiations on a broader settlement.

Iran likely to agree on stopping uranium enrichment

Under the reported terms, Iran would agree to temporarily pause uranium enrichment activities. In return, the United States would begin easing sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds worth billions of dollars. Both sides would also work towards lowering tensions in the region, including easing restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials quoted in the Axios report said many of the points depend on further talks and final agreement, meaning the situation still remains uncertain and could either lead to peace or renewed tensions.

The report also claims that recent decisions by US President Donald Trump to scale back military activity in the Strait of Hormuz were influenced by these diplomatic efforts.

US-Iran hold talks to broker truce

The negotiations are being led by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are reportedly in contact with Iranian representatives through both direct communication and third-party mediators.

If finalised, the proposed memorandum would formally mark an end to the current conflict and move future technical discussions to either Islamabad or Geneva.

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