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Karuppu release LIVE updates: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil film set for grand premiere

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Updated:

Karuppu releases in theatres: Follow this Live blog to keep track of each update from the Suriya and Trisha Krishnan Tamil film's grand premiere.

Suriya from Karuppu
Suriya from Karuppu Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was originally scheduled to be released on May 14, 2026. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film's screenings were expected to commence at 9:00 AM. However, the early shows were cancelled and the film is hitting theatres today. Soon, the reviews and public reaction on the film will also be out.

For the unversed, Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. Additionally, the film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Shivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Deepa Shankar, and Jaffer Sadiq appearing in pivotal roles. It has been produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

Follow this Live blog to know each and every update regarding the film.

 

Live updates :Karuppu movie release LIVE

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  • 8:14 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Karuppu movie updates LIVE: Makers share post

    The makers of Karuppu shared a post on X and confirmed the release of the film on May 15 after the no-show on Thursday.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Karuppu Live Updates: Budget of Suriya's film revealed

    The budget of Suriya's film Karuppu has been revealed. While talking about North release error, the producers of film said that they fear the piracy of the film made with the budget of Rs 140 crores.

     

  • 8:07 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Karuppu Tamil movie Live: Producers fear piracy

    Karuppu producer SR Prabhu spoke about the mistaken screening of the film in North India, while also talking about the piracy issue.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)May 15, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Karuppu release LIVE: Suriya thanks fans

    Suriya shared a special post on the release of his film Karuppu. See the post here:

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Suriya Trisha Krishnan
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