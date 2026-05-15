Karuppu release LIVE updates: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil film set for grand premiere

New Delhi:

Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was originally scheduled to be released on May 14, 2026. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film's screenings were expected to commence at 9:00 AM. However, the early shows were cancelled and the film is hitting theatres today. Soon, the reviews and public reaction on the film will also be out.

For the unversed, Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. Additionally, the film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Shivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Deepa Shankar, and Jaffer Sadiq appearing in pivotal roles. It has been produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

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