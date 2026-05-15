Inspector Avinash Season 2: The true story that inspired Randeep Hooda's popular police drama

New Delhi:

Randeep Hooda's hit show Inspector Avinash returned with its second season on May 15, 2026. Directed by Neeraj Pathak, the show is now available to stream on JioHotstar. It has been receiving widespread attention from fans, praising Hooda’s performance.

Interestingly, in this series, Randeep Hooda portrays a real-life Uttar Pradesh Police officer. Yes, he plays the role of super cop Avinash Mishra, who is also known as an 'encounter specialist'. As the 10-episode second season of Inspector Avinash streams online, here's a quick look at its OTT release details and what makes the show worth watching.

The true story that inspired Randeep Hooda's hit police drama

The super cop drama Inspector Avinash is based on the real-life story of Avinash Mishra, a renowned 'super cop' and encounter specialist from the Uttar Pradesh Police. Reportedly, during his career, he is credited with around 150 encounters, targeting notorious mafia and gangsters.

Inspector Avinash Season 2: Languages and Episode titles

Inspector Avinash Season 2 is available to stream on the JioHotstar platform in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Malayalam. The new season consists of 10 episodes. Here’s a look at the episode titles below:

Episode 1 - Shadyantra

Episode 2 - Vyavastha

Episode 3 - Lakshman Rekha

Episode 4 - Asura Bhaag I

Episode 5 - Asura Bhaag II

Episode 6 - Vishwasghaat

Episode 7 - Maharathi

Episode 8 - Yudh Viram

Episode 9 - Takhta Palat

Episode 10 - Mahabharat

Watch the trailer below:

Inspector Avinash Season 2: What is the show about and its cast

For the unversed, the show's plot is set in 1997 and follows Inspector Avinash Mishra’s journey as he overcomes several challenges while working his way to the top of a powerful weapons cartel. Apart from Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela, the show features Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Zakir Hussain, Rajniesh Duggall, Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

Also Read: Inspector Avinash 2 Review: 90s Uttar Pradesh comes alive in Randeep Hooda's raw but formulaic cop drama