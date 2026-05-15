Fire breaks out in Hyderabad-Jaipur Express at Nampally station, fire tenders rushed

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in two AC coaches of the Hyderabad-Jaipur Express on Friday evening, shortly before the train's departure from the Nampally station in the Telangana capital. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, but it had completely charred the two compartments by then.

According to Railway officials, no casualties were reported in the incident as the coaches were empty. The blaze erupted in the B1 and B2 AC 3-tier coaches of the Jaipur-bound train at around 6.45 pm, triggering panic at the railway station.

Officials said the incident was noticed around 6.45 pm while the train was being placed on the platform ahead of its scheduled departure at 7.50 pm. Smoke and flames were seen rising from the affected coaches before the train could leave the station.

As there were no passengers inside the coaches at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported, officials added.

The fire was completely doused after a short while with three fire tenders pressed into service. The damaged coaches were detached from the train for further inspection.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.