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Gelatin sticks recovered near PM Modi's event venue in Bengaluru; suspect detained

Reported ByT Raghavan  Edited ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Published: ,Updated:

The gelatin sticks were recovered on the side of a footpath approximately three kilometers from the Art of Living Center in Bengaluru. They were discovered during a mandatory pre-visit sanitisation operation.

PM Modi during the inauguration of Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru.
PM Modi during the inauguration of Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru. Image Source : ANI
Bengaluru:

At least two gelatin sticks were recovered near a venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event in Bengaluru, said the Karnataka Police on Sunday. The incident triggered a massive security alert following which the police and security agencies launched an extensive investigation. 

The gelatin sticks were recovered on the side of a footpath approximately three kilometers from the Art of Living Center in Bengaluru, just hours before PM Modi's arrival. The police said they were discovered during a mandatory pre-visit sanitisation operation.

The discovery sent security agencies into a huddle, leading to an immediate intensification of the existing "multi-layer" security cover. Soon, Bomb Disposal and Detection Squads (BDDS) were deployed at the site to secure the sticks and conduct a secondary sweep of the surrounding area. 

A comprehensive investigation has now been launched to find the source of the explosives and whether they were "intentionally placed to coincide with the VVIP movement", the police said. One person has also been detained and the police are investigating all possible angles, including local construction-related negligence or a deliberate security threat.

​"Further investigation is underway to track the origin of these sticks and the motive behind their presence near the venue," a senior police official said.

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