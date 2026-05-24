Delhi Capitals register a dominant win over Kolkata Knight Riders, defeat three-time champions by 40 runs

New Delhi:

The 70th and final league phase game of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Delhi Capitals. The two sides met at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24, and the game began with DC coming in to bat first.

The side opened its innings with Abishek Porel and KL Rahul scoring 22 and 60 runs, respectively. Sahil Parakh amassed 24 runs to his name, with Axar Patel adding 39 runs on the board. David Miller further scored 28 runs as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 203 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Kolkata Knight Riders, Saurabh Dubey was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy took one wicket each as well.

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Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav propel DC to stellar win

Chasing down the target, Kolkata Knight Riders opened their innings with Ajinkya Rahane scoring 63 runs in 39 deliveries. Finn Allen added 20 runs in 13 deliveries, with Manish Pandey scoring 25 in 16. Furthermore, Rovman Powell amassed 29 runs in 21 deliveries.

However, the side’s middle order collapsed under the relentless pressure of Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack. Cameron Green departed on a score of two runs; Rinku Singh was dismissed for a duck, with Tejasvi Dahiya scoring one run.

Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep Yadav were the highest wicket takers for DC in the second innings, with three wickets each to their name. Mitchell Starc took two wickets, with Axar Patel taking one wicket as well. Delhi Capitals limited Kolkata Knight Riders to a score of 163 runs in the second innings, and the side managed to register a 40-run victory to end their IPL 2026 campaign.

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