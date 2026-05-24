'Nuclear danger must be eliminated': Netanyahu lays down Israel's terms for ceasefire with Iran

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday once again pushed for dismantling Iran's nuclear enrichment sites and said it is crucial to "eliminate the nuclear danger" before a peace agreement is finalised with the Islamic Republic.

Netanyahu, in a post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), said also spoke to US President Donald Trump last night, who he said has agreed that enriched nuclear material must be removed from Iran. He also stated that Trump has reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon.

"I expressed my deep appreciation to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, including during Operation Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, when American and Israeli forces fought shoulder to shoulder against the Iranian threat," Netanyahu said.

"The partnership between us and our two countries has been proven on the battlefield and has never been stronger. My policy, like President Trump’s, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons," he added.

The disagreement over nuclear programme, Hormuz

Netanyahu's remarks came shortly after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said though negotiations are underway with Iran, there will be no relief to the Middle East nation over Strait of Hormuz or sanctions till the deal is signed.

Notably, Iran's nuclear programme was the main reason why the first round of talks in Pakistan had failed. Iran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear programme is meant for civilian use, while the US and Israel have alleged that it is making nuclear weapons.

According to Axios and CNN, Netanyahu also had a "tense" telephonic conversation with Trump earlier this week. The reports stated that Netanyahu was "highly critical" of the diplomatic talks with Iran and wanted a resumption of strikes.

The reports stated that Netanyahu urged Trump to continue striking Iran, while the US President pushed for diplomacy. This was not the first time when reports of disagreement between the two allies have surfaced; though one must note that Trump recently had said that Netanyahu will only do "whatever" he wants.

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