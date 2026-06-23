Ranchi girl Avni Kejriwal is now a CBSE 12th topper after re-evaluation; know her success story

Ranchi:

Ranchi girl Avni Kejriwal has secured a perfect 100 per cent in CBSE Class 12 exam after re-evaluation result was announced on Sunday, June 21. Avni now obtained 500 marks, 100 marks in all five subjects of the Commerce stream. Earlier, the CBSE 12th topper secured 95.2 per cent in aggregate.

What happened after re-evaluation?

"We weren't expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy. I had 19 marks deducted in English, which I wasn't expecting. English is my favourite subject and was my strongest one. That's why I applied for re-evaluation. There were also 5 marks deducted in Business Studies. I had already gotten 100/100 in 3 subjects. Now my score has increased by 24 marks," she told news agency ANI.

Avni Kejriwal's success strategy

Sharing her success strategy, Avni said that she focused on completing daily targets for various topics. "If I have set a target to complete two or three topics a day, then I have to complete them. It does not matter how many hours it takes," she told PTI.

Avni's startup plan

Daughter of Ranchi-based businessman Mitesh Kejriwal, Avni is keen to start her own business.

Her take on social media

Avni has advised students to spend time on social media in a controlled manner which will not affect studies.

DPS-Ranchi Principal congratulates topper

DPS-Ranchi Principal Jaya Chauhan congratulated Avni in a social media post, saying, "Avni's phenomenal achievement of securing a perfect score of 500 out of 500 and emerging as the National Topper is a moment of immense pride for the entire DPS Ranchi family. Her success reflects not only her extraordinary dedication and perseverance but also the culture of excellence that our institution strives to foster. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Avni along with her parents and teachers for this remarkable accomplishment. May she continue to soar to greater heights and inspire countless young minds to dream big and work relentlessly towards their goals."

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation result 2026 has been released for 87 per cent of applicants, the remaining result will be announced soon. The students can check and download CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, along with results.digilocker.gov.in, UMANG app. he CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number, roll number/ date of birth.

For details on CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation result 2026, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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