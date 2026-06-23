Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav trade confirmed, outing LSG star to take significant pay cut at DC

New Delhi:

Rishabh Pant's IPL pay will be cut significantly as the former Lucknow Super Giants captain has been traded to the Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore. In return, the Super Giants have acquired Kuldeep Yadav for his existing fees of Rs 13.50 crore, the IPL body confirmed through a media statement on Tuesday, June 23.

"Former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is set for a return to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), following one of the most significant player trades in recent IPL history," the IPL body said.

Pant's poor IPL forces decision

The outcome was on the cards ever since the reports suggested the trade. Pant has been a consistent underperformer in the IPL over the last two years. He became the most expensive player in the league's history when he was roped in for Rs 27 crore at the 2025 mega auction by LSG. However, he has just three fifty-plus scores across 28 innings in the last two seasons, with one century and two half tons. He scored 269 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16.

His stocks did not improve in 2026 either, as he managed a marginally better 312 runs at 28.36 and at a strike rate of 138.05. He stepped down as captain in the aftermath of the season, with some reports even hinting that he was sacked. “Lucknow Super Giants wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved from his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchise has accepted the request with immediate effect,” the LSG franchise had said in a statement.

Kuldeep to play for his state club

Meanwhile, Kuldeep will now be playing for his state team in the IPL after a move at his existing fees to LSG. The left-arm chinaman's season wasn't brilliant with the Capitals either, having bagged just 10 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 38.10 and an economy of 10.29. Team captain Axar Patel was once wondering where his spin-mate was, highlighting his struggles last year. "When we were bowling, I missed my partner Kuldeep," Axar had said after Kuldeep gave 34 runs in three overs without a wicket on a spin-friendly Delhi surface.

The trade leaves LSG with Rs 13.75 crore after picking Kuldeep for Rs 13.25 crore. Meanwhile, DC were deducted Rs 1.25 crore after roping Pant for Rs 15 crore, Rs 1.75 crore more than what they were giving to Kuldeep.

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