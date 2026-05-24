Trump signals Iran deal progress, says no relief on Hormuz blockade, sanctions until pact signed

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has indicated that negotiations between the United States and Iran are moving steadily toward what could become a landmark diplomatic agreement aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East and preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump sharply criticised the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement brokered under former President Barack Obama, describing it as “one of the worst deals ever made” and accusing the Obama administration of paving “a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon.”

Drawing a clear distinction between the previous accord and the current negotiations, Trump claimed the ongoing talks under his administration represent “the exact opposite,” emphasising that discussions are progressing in an “orderly and constructive manner.”

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal,” Trump wrote, signaling that Washington intends to maintain pressure on Tehran while talks continue.

Blockade, sanctions to continue

The US President further stated that the existing Hormuz blockade and sanctions against Iran would remain fully enforced until a final agreement is formally “reached, certified, and signed.” Stressing caution, Trump warned that “there can be no mistakes” in crafting a deal.

Despite the hardline tone, Trump also struck an optimistic note regarding future US-Iran relations, saying ties between the two nations are becoming “much more professional and productive.”

However, he reiterated Washington’s non-negotiable stance that Iran cannot develop or procure nuclear weapons.

Trump hails Gulf partners

The US President thanked several Middle Eastern nations for supporting the diplomatic process and linked the negotiations to the broader vision of regional normalisation under the Abraham Accords.

The statement comes amid growing speculation that Washington and Tehran may be inching closer to a breakthrough agreement designed to de-escalate regional tensions.

Good news in few hours, says Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on his four-day India visit, hinted that a breakthrough in Iran-US talks is in the offing and the world may get some “good news” in the next few hours.

ALSO READ: Resumption of strikes? Donald Trump's 'adios' cryptic post amid ceasefire talks with Iran