Resumption of strikes? Donald Trump's 'adios' cryptic post amid ceasefire talks with Iran

Washington:

President Donald Trump on Sunday made a cryptic post on social media, as the world awaits a peace deal between the United States (US) and Iran to end the over two-month-long conflict in the Middle East that has disrupted global supply chains.

In his Truth Social post, the two-time Republican president shared an AI-generated image in which a US drone could be targeting a couple of Iranian vessels in the sea. "Adios," the post, which has garnered over 898,000 likes and 213,000 reposts, read.

Trump's post has come amid speculations that the US and Iran are nearing a deal for a 60-day ceasefire. According to a report Axios, the peace treaty is nearly finalised and it would also lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway through which nearly one-fifth of global crude transits.

Citing a US official, the report also stated that the two sides would side a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for at least 60 days, which could even be extended following a mutual consent. Under the deal, Iran would also clear the mines in Hormuz, while the US would lift its blockade.

The US could also provide some sanction waivers to Iran that would allow it to sell its oil freely, which would be a "boon to Iranian economy", the Axios report stated.