Residential permit, commercial use, revoked demolition notice: Questions galore after Lucknow fire kills 15

Lucknow:

A devastating fire engulfed a three-storey commercial building housing an animation institute in Lucknow's upscale Aliganj neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, claiming the lives of at least 15 people, most of them students, while leaving nine others injured, officials said.

The blaze broke out at the building located on Usha Mehta Marg, a predominantly residential area of Aliganj. Several students attending classes at the institute were trapped on the second floor as the fire spread rapidly through the premises.

Building records reveal lapses

In the wake of the tragedy, old records related to the building and the actions taken by the development authority have come under intense scrutiny. The building where the tragic blaze occurred on Monday had been issued a demolition order in 2016 for alleged illegal construction.

However, the order was revoked in less than two months, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the decision.

Property approved for residential use

The property, identified as Building No. MS/102/D in Sector D of the Aliganj Scheme, was originally allotted to Vijay Kumar, son of Rameshwar Sahay, on July 11, 1980, through a lottery system under a hire-purchase scheme. Following the execution of the agreement on November 4, 1980, possession of the house was handed over to the allottee.

In 2005, the property was formally registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife Usha, through a sale deed. Later, on January 19, 2013, the couple sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla. The transfer of ownership was officially recorded by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on August 7, 2014.

Spread over approximately 1,992 square feet, the building's map was approved on August 20, 2014, under the self-certification building plan scheme for residential use.

Questions over revocation of demolition order

Subsequently, allegations of unauthorised construction surfaced. Acting on these complaints, the Lucknow Development Authority registered Case No. 08/2016 against Virendra Pratap Shukla. After an inquiry, the competent authority issued a demolition order against the unauthorised construction on May 10, 2016.

However, in a move that is now drawing renewed attention following the fire tragedy, the demolition order was revoked on July 5, 2016, less than two months after it had been issued.

The circumstances under which the demolition order was withdrawn are now likely to come under scrutiny as authorities investigate the causes and possible lapses linked to the tragic incident.

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