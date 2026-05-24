'World may get good news in next few hours': Marco Rubio hints at breakthrough on Iran war in Delhi

New Delhi:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at a possible diplomatic breakthrough involving Iran, saying the world could receive “some good news” within the next few hours. Speaking during his visit to India alongside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Rubio suggested that progress may be taking place around the Strait situation and wider negotiations linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

“There is the possibility that over the next few hours the world will get some good news,” Rubio said, adding that ongoing efforts could help move towards a situation where countries no longer have to fear an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Rubio on India-US strategic partnership

At the joint press conference, Rubio described India as one of America’s “most important strategic partners” and stressed that the relationship goes beyond regular diplomatic cooperation. He said the partnership is built on shared democratic values and aligned strategic interests between the world’s two largest democracies.

“A strategic partnership is when your interests as two nations are aligned, and you work together strategically to solve problems,” Rubio said.

‘Democracies face public scrutiny’

Rubio also spoke about the pressures democratic governments face while making key decisions, saying leaders in countries like India and the US must constantly justify their actions to voters and the public. “In democracies, you have opposition parties, free media and public scrutiny,” he said. “Every decision we make ultimately has to be explained to the people who elected us.”

He added that this shared democratic structure naturally brings India and the United States closer on many global issues. Rubio’s comments come at a time of heightened international focus on Iran and tensions in the region, especially around the Strait and concerns over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

While the US Secretary of State did not reveal specific details of the possible breakthrough, his remarks have raised expectations of an important diplomatic development in the coming hours.

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