Bharat Tiwari encounter: Gangster or voice of people? Why Bihar man's death is making headlines

Patna:

A police encounter in Bihar has sparked a major political controversy across the country. Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a 26-year-old resident of Bilauti village in Bhojpur district, was killed after being shot by police during an operation on June 17.

According to the police, Tiwari opened fire on officers with an illegal firearm when a team attempted to arrest him. They said the officers returned fire in self-defence, during which Tiwari was injured. He was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

However, Tiwari's family has strongly disputed the official version. They alleged that he had already surrendered before the firing took place and had discarded his weapon. The family further claimed that videos circulating on social media show Tiwari unarmed at the time police opened fire on him.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the constitution of an independent expert committee, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to investigate the alleged "extra-judicial killing" of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in a police encounter in Bihar.

The plea has also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the encounter warrant a prompt, independent and impartial investigation.

Who Was Bharat Tiwari?

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was a resident of Bilauti village in Bhojpur's Shahpur area and was known locally for raising public issues through social media. He frequently highlighted concerns related to flooding, river erosion, displacement and the hardships faced by local communities.

According to his family, Tiwari had no criminal record and used platforms such as Facebook to draw attention to civic and environmental issues affecting residents in the region. They described him as a social activist who worked for the welfare of the poor and marginalised sections of society.

Action Against Police Personnel

Amid growing controversy over the encounter, action has already been initiated against several police personnel. Additional Director General (ADG) Sudhanshu Kumar said that a police team had gone to speak with Tiwari on June 16, a day before the encounter, but failed to handle the situation appropriately.

"On grounds of negligence, one Station House Officer (SHO), two Sub-Inspectors (SIs), one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and one constable have been suspended," Kumar said.

He further stated that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Shahabad Range has been authorised to investigate the case. In addition, the Bihar Police has decided to have the matter examined by a retired High Court judge. Two FIRs have already been registered in connection with the incident.

What Bharat Tiwari's mother said

Bharat Tiwari's mother, Asha Devi, alleged that her son was shot twice and maintained that he was targeted because of his social work.

"My son was hit by two bullets. He was a very good person. He worked for society and was a messiah for the poor. He was killed because of his social service activities," she said.

Holding a senior police officer responsible, Asha Devi added, "I hold the DSP accountable for this order and demand that he be given the death penalty. No one is listening to our appeals for justice."

ALSO READ: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked with axe in Bihar's Gopalganj; accused arrested