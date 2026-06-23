Lucknow fire tragedy gets heads rolling in UP: 4 officials suspended, 4 arrested after 15 killed

Lucknow:

In the aftermath of the devastating fire in Lucknow that claimed at least 15 lives and left several others injured, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major crackdown and ordered multiple investigations into the incident.

A high-level meeting was convened at the Chief Minister's residence, following which a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted. The team is headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism, Religious Affairs and Culture) Amrit Abhijat and Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar. The SIT has been directed to submit its report within seven days.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the tragedy, mainly the building owners -- Ram Krishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla, Tushak Krishna Jaiswal and Suresh Kumar Sahoo. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The government has also suspended four officials from different departments, including the electricity department, fire department and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), over alleged lapses linked to the incident.

Meanwhile, a six-member team of forensic experts visited the site on Tuesday morning to collect evidence, while the SIT is also expected to conduct an on-site inquiry. The state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Questions over earlier demolition order

As investigators probe the causes of the tragedy, old records concerning the building have come under renewed scrutiny. Documents reveal that allegations of unauthorised construction had surfaced years ago, prompting the Lucknow Development Authority to register Case No. 08/2016 against Virendra Pratap Shukla.

Following an inquiry, the competent authority issued a demolition order against the unauthorised construction on May 10, 2016. However, in a development that is now raising serious questions, the order was revoked on July 5, 2016, less than two months after it was issued.

The reasons behind the withdrawal of the demolition order are now expected to be a key focus of the ongoing investigation, as authorities examine possible lapses that may have contributed to the deadly fire.

Also read: A funeral delayed, a mother uninformed: Haunting story of two Kanpur friends killed in Lucknow fire tragedy