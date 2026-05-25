OTT releases of the week [May 25-31]: From S4 episode 6, Jolly LLB 3, Spider-Noir and others

New Delhi:

A new week is underway. The summer heat is at its scorching peak. If the intense heat is keeping you from making plans to step out, but you’re in the mood to watch some great cinema from the comfort of your home, this week offers several excellent options. This week, the OTT treasure trove is packed with intriguing films and series.

Read on to find out what's in store!

Brothers and Sisters

This is a Tamil family drama series. The show features Bose Venkat and Gayathri Shastry in lead roles. It is a suspense drama series set against a lively family backdrop. This series will begin streaming on Jio Hotstar starting May 27.

Jolly LLB 3

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting the OTT release of this comedy film, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, for quite some time. The film was originally released in theaters in 2025. Although it subsequently saw an OTT release, the latest update is that the film has now found a new streaming platform. According to reports, viewers will be able to watch this film on Jio Hotstar starting May 29, 2026.

Cousins ​​and Kalyanam

This is a Malayalam romantic-comedy web series. Comprising over 50 episodes, the series chronicles the 26-year journey of six cousins ​​in Kerala, centering around the story of seven weddings. Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof play the lead roles in this series. In addition to them, Junaiz, Nandana Varma, and Subin Tarzan are also part of the cast. Viewers can watch this series on Jio Hotstar starting May 29, 2026.

Spider-Noir Season 1

The first season of Hollywood star Nicolas Cage’s series, Spider-Noir, is also set to premiere this week. Nicolas Cage stars in this eight-episode Marvel series, which tells the story of a former superhero turned private detective in 1930s New York. This action series will stream on Prime Video starting May 27, 2026.

From season 4 episode 6

Season 4's Episode 6 titled, The Heart is A Lonely Hunter, was supposed to be aired on May 24, 2026. But the show has since then been rescheduled and will now be aired on Sunday, May 31, 2026, implying that it will be available in India on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 6:30 am.

Also Read: From Season 4 Episode 6: When and where to watch upcoming episode of Harold Perrineau's show in India?