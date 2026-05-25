Amitabh Bachchan fan faints during Sunday meet outside Jalsa, viral video sparks concern | Watch

New Delhi:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, every Sunday. However, this Sunday, chaos ensued outside his residence. As is his custom, Big B stepped out of Jalsa on Sunday to greet his fans, who were naturally excited to see him. However, the situation turned chaotic when a fan reportedly fainted amidst the crowd.

A video of this incident is currently going viral on social media. On May 24, adhering to his Sunday tradition, Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of Jalsa to meet the fans who had been waiting for him for quite some time.

Fan faints outside Jalsa

According to a report by ETimes, managing the crowd became difficult during the event, and the situation nearly escalated into a stampede. Amidst the commotion, a fan fainted within the crowd, creating an atmosphere of panic. Several bystanders were seen rushing to assist the unconscious individual. While the fan's current condition remains unknown, the video of the incident continues to circulate widely on social media.

Was Big B hospitalised?

Recently, updates regarding Amitabh Bachchan's health surfaced when he was admitted to the hospital. Although his admission was solely for a routine check-up, from which he was discharged within a few days, it sparked a wave of concern among his fans regarding his well-being. Subsequently, Big B himself addressed the situation via posts on 'X' (formerly Twitter) and his personal blog. Now, during his 'Sunday Darshan,' he was seen dressed in a white outfit, cheerfully greeting his fans.

About Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is a Bollywood superstar who has been entertaining fans for several decades. He carved a niche for himself in Bollywood through iconic films such as Sholay, Zanjeer and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. On the personal front, Amitabh Bachchan is married to Jaya Bachchan; the couple has two children, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adds 'white roses' to her new Cannes look, leaves fans in awe | Photos