Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adds 'white roses' to her new Cannes look, leaves fans in awe | Photos

New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with her latest look. Several pictures from her fifth Cannes 2026 look have surfaced online. In the now-viral pictures, the Ponniyin Selvan can be seen in a white outfit featuring delicate white rose detailing.

The floral touch in her outfit has added an elegant and dreamy feel, instantly catching the attention of internet users. Her outfit and unique styling have left fans in awe. However, details about her outfit are still awaited. The actress has not shared any official pictures regarding her look online so far. Take a look below:

How did the internet react to Aishwarya Rai's fifth Cannes look?

Reddit users have reacted strongly to the new pictures of Aishwarya Rai from Cannes 2026. One user wrote, "She is slaying in every look." Another commented, "This looks very interesting, can’t wait to see the full look." Many others praised her confidence, with comments like, "Love her confidence this time" and "It’s her aura and confidence."

(Image Source : REDDIT)Screengrab from Reddit showing users reacting to Aishwarya Rai's fifth Cannes look.

Another Reddit user added, "QUEEN, MOTHER of Cannes is finally back this year and serving nothing but the best as always. Missed this confident Aishwarya since ages."

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai attended the interview section at Cannes 2026 and opted for a custom Fjolla Nila gown paired with a dramatic feathered cape. The look quickly caught attention online, with fans and fashion lovers praising the feathered cape and crystal-detailed gown that felt both ethereal and powerful.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (2022) and Part 2 (2023), where she portrayed Nandini. As of now, there are no updates on her upcoming projects.

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