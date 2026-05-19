Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shooting begins: When and where to watch Rohit Shetty's reality show?

New Delhi:

TV's most popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, is set to premiere very soon. The 15th season could not be produced last year; however, after a two-year wait, the show is now on the verge of beginning.

The announcement for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 was made quite some time ago. Furthermore, the names of all the show's contestants have already been revealed. Recently, all the participants were spotted together at a promotional event. They have now all arrived in Cape Town.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shooting begins in cape town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. This city has served as a filming location for the show in the past as well. Once again, the contestants will face off against dangerous challenges in this vibrant city. Filming for the show has officially commenced, and the contestants participating in the stunt show have been sharing a steady stream of photos from Cape Town.

Rubina Dilaik shares photos

While sharing her pictures, Rubina Dilaik included a caption that dropped a subtle hint regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She wrote, 'The calm before the storm... Now or never.' Meanwhile, other contestants have also been actively sharing photos and videos from Cape Town.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

A unique highlight of the new season of this Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt show is that former contestants are also participating this time around. Here is the complete list of contestants who will be facing the dangers this season:

Rubina Dilaik

Farhana Bhatt

Gaurav Khanna

Karan Wahi

Rithvik Dhanjani

Harsh Gujral

Orry (Orhan Awatramani)

Jasmin Bhasin

Shagun Sharma

Avinash Mishra

Ruhanika Dhawan

Avika Gor

Vishal Aditya Singh

When and where to watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been made, though the exact release date remains unknown. However, reports suggest that the show's grand premiere could take place towards the end of June or during the first week of July. It will air on television on the Colors channel, while on OTT platforms, it will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar.

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