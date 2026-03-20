Dozens of obscene videos, high-profile clients: Nashik astrologer Ashok Kharat's closet of dirty secrets

Nashik:

A major political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over an alleged sex scandal involving a self-styled astrologer and occult practitioner named Ashok Kharat, also known as "Captain." Nashik Police have arrested Kharat on charges of rape, and the case has rapidly escalated due to claims about his alleged links with prominent political figures.

Investigation has now revealed that Kharat was in possession of a pen drive with around 58 obscene videos of him with several women. It has also been found that the accused has a history of manipulating and coercing women into sexual favours by claiming spiritual powers.

How the scandal came to light

What initially appeared to be a routine image of a religious ritual has now become central to the controversy. A photograph showing a woman washing the feet of a man believed to be a spiritual figure has gone viral. The man has been identified as Ashok Kharat, while the woman is reported to be Rupali Chakankar, a senior leader associated with the Ajit Pawar faction and chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

The case came to light after a 35-year-old woman filed a complaint. She alleged that Kharat gained her trust by claiming supernatural powers, invited her to his office, administered her intoxicating substances, and raped her on multiple occasions. The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 2022 and 2025.

Pattern of manipulation, sexual exploitation

Kharat had cultivated a public image as a respected astrologer with claimed divine powers. In Nashik, he enjoyed a reputation akin to that of a spiritual leader, attracting a large following. Leveraging religious faith, alleged mystical abilities, and occult practices, the 67-year-old built influence among politicians, celebrities, and business figures.

However, behind this carefully constructed persona, investigators allege a pattern of abuse. Kharat is accused of exploiting his influence to manipulate and coerce women. According to police sources, he would allegedly lure victims under the pretext of spiritual guidance, intimidate them, and sexually exploit them.

Following the woman's complaint, police arrested Kharat and began an investigation that has since uncovered potentially explosive material. Authorities reportedly recovered a pen drive from the accused containing 58 objectionable videos. Sources suggest that some of these videos may involve well-known women and celebrities, though this has not yet been officially confirmed and remains under investigation.

The case has taken on a political dimension as photographs of Kharat with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Rupali Chakankar have surfaced on social media.

Opposition parties have attacked the state government following the developments. The Congress party has demanded Chakankar’s resignation, while the Uddhav Thackeray faction has described the controversy as Maharashtra’s “Epstein files,” raising serious questions about possible high-level connections.

SIT formed to probe case

Amid growing pressure, the state government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. Officials have also revealed that before presenting himself as a spiritual figure, Kharat had worked in the merchant navy, which is why he used the title “Captain.”

Police are now examining the accused’s assets, reportedly spread across multiple cities and valued in crores. Investigators are also working to identify potential victims and verify the contents of the recovered digital material.

Kharat was produced before a court following his arrest and has been remanded to police custody until March 24. As the probe deepens, attention remains focused on whether further revelations will emerge, particularly regarding the extent of his network and any possible involvement of influential individuals.