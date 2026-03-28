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Iran War LIVE: Houthis enter in the conflict, launch strikes at Israel; drone attack at Kuwait airport

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Israel said early on Saturday that it had detected a missile launched from Yemen and was working to intercept it. Meanwhile, Trump warned that the war with Iran is not finished, saying the United States still has thousands of targets left to strike.

US, Israel-Iran War LIVE updates
US, Israel-Iran War LIVE updates Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel. Brigadier General Yahya Saree, a military spokesperson for the Houthis, issued a statement on Saturday through the group’s Al Masirah satellite television network. The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran is now in its fourth week.

Israel’s military had earlier said it intercepted the missile. The strike followed a vague warning from Saree on Friday, suggesting the rebels would join the ongoing war that has shaken the region and unsettled the global economy.

This marks the first time Israel has come under fire from Yemen since the conflict began last month. Houthi attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war have already disrupted shipping routes in the Red Sea.

Before the strike from Yemen, there were signs of a possible breakthrough, as Iran had agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Kuwait International Airport was targeted in drone attacks on Saturday, according to authorities. The Civil Aviation Authority said the strikes caused significant damage to the airport’s radar systems.

The Iran-backed Houthis described the missile strike on Israel as their first such attack since the war in the Middle East began.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the conflict.

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    Posted by Ashish Verma

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