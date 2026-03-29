Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Vijay to contest from Perambur and Trichy East; call polls TVK vs DMK battle

Chennai:

In his maiden electoral run, actor and TCK chief Vijay on Sunday announced that he will contest from two constituencies---Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East (Tiruchirappalli East)---for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

He said, "It will be C Joseph Vijay," from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.

Addressing a meeting of party functionaries, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief unveiled a list of candidates, with several core team members making the cut. Senior leaders, including N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, C T R Nirmal Kumar, and KA Sengkottaiyan, have been fielded from key seats such as T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam, and Thirupparankundram.

Fight between TVK and DMK: Vijay

Vijay made his party candidates pledge against 'corruption'. "Our candidates are no different from me; we should win this election to end the autocracy of DMK."

The TVK chief further said that he has selected those who would stand with people, adding that, "I won't be available in all places, hence I chose candidates whom I can trust."

Positioning the election as a direct contest, Vijay said the fight would be between his "people's alliance" and the ruling DMK-led bloc led by MK Stalin, terming the latter a "patch-up alliance." "It is a two-sided fight between our people’s team and Stalin sir’s team," he said.

Vijay announces party's manifesto

Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Phd.

Vijay promised measures such as a drug-free Tamil Nadu, collateral-free education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to PhD, transparent government recruitment, unemployment assistance, internships and support for entrepreneurship.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state Assembly ends on May 10. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, Left parties, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) as allies.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu elections 2026: AIADMK releases third list of candidates; details

Also Read: TN polls: DMK declares all 164 candidates, fields CM Stalin from Kolathur; gives 70 seats to allies