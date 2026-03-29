MI vs KKR pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play in IPL 2026?

Mumbai:

The stage is set for game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

It is worth noting that both sides will be coming into the tournament with revamped squads and will aim to put in a good performance in hopes of getting off to a positive start to the tournament.

There is no doubt that Mumbai Indians have one of the best squads in the tournament. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more stars in the squad, MI could be considered early favourites to go all the way.

On the other hand, with Angrkish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cameron Green in their ranks, KKR have a tough squad as well, and they will look to give competition to MI.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one that is expected to favour the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards in the clash, and opting to bowl first and chasing the target could prove to be a wise decision on such a surface.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

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