'He is at his peak': RCB skipper hails ace batter Virat Kohli after thumping victory over SRH

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 kicked off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru registering a brilliant victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28 for the season opener, and RCB managed to register a six-wicket win.

Chasing down a target of 202 runs, the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli put in brilliant performances and led RCB to a win. It is worth noting that Kohli amassed 69* runs in 38 deliveries as RCB chased down the target comfortably.

After the game, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar came forward and heaped massive praise on Kohli, claiming that he is in peak form and that he was speechless over his performance.

"He is at his peak, I would say. I have no words to describe his innings. I think he is my idol and the way I saw him in the nets, the same energy, the same eagerness to perform, to dominate this game, so that was really beautiful," Rajat Patidar said during the post-match press conference.

"The credit goes to all the batters, who displayed their skill. If I talk about the pitch, it was a great batting track. The ball was coming on nicely. I don't think I am trying something new (in terms of captaincy), the only thing is that I try to go to players, talk to them, get them to a point where they feel relaxed and confident about their skills. I'm just trying to communicate as much as I can," he added.

RCB take on CSK next

Speaking of the schedule, after getting off to the perfect start as the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings next. The two sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5.

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