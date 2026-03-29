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England's Test skipper Ben Stokes ruled out of action until May due to broken cheekbone

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

In a major blow for England cricket, the side's Test skipper Ben Stokes is expected to be out of action until May 2026 due to a broken cheekbone. He will be missing the upcoming fixtures for Durham as he was hit in the nets.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

In a major blow, England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out of action until May 2026 due to a broken cheekbone. Stokes is expected to miss the first month of the county season with Durham after undergoing surgery in February. Notably, he sustained the injury after he was hit in the face by a Durham academy player in the nets. 

It is worth noting that Stokes was a part of the coaching staff for England Lions white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens in the UAE but is yet to be cleared for a return to playing, as he has not cleared the fitness test yet. 

He was set to play for Durham for their season opener against Kent next week; however, the side’s head coach had revealed that Stokes was unlikely to play before their fifth game, against Worcestershire, starting on May 8.

Ryan Campbell revealed the extent of Stokes’ injury

Ryan Campbell, Durham’s head coach, came forward and talked about Stokes’ injury, revealing that it could have been horrific for the English Test skipper. 

"[The incident] could have been horrific. So, so much worse than what you think. A couple of centimetres a different way it hits him in the eye, and it could have been different. The ball was hit so hard. We are just lucky he got away with it,” Campbell was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. 

Interestingly, Stokes has not played competitively since sustaining a groin injury in January 2025 during the fifth Test of the Ashes series, which England lost 4-1 against Australia. With the cheekbone injury, he might only have two fixtures for Durham – against Worcestershire and Kent in May before he takes centre stage for England as the side takes on New Zealand in a three-game Test series in June. 

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