Phil Salt grabs one-handed stunner to end Ishan Kishan's stay in IPL 2026 opener | Watch

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt grabbed a stunning one-handed catch to end Ishan Kishan’s stay in the IPL 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain proved to be a one-man army in the opening clash, smacking 80 runs off 38 balls, before Salt produced a magic of brilliance in the 16th over. The keeper-batter just opened the face of the bat and the ball was destined to reach the fence, but Salt sprinted across deep backward point, leapt to his right, and completed a stunning one-handed grab, producing what could go down as one of the best catches of the tournament.

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