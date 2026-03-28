'Committed to safeguard Indians': Rajnath chairs inter-ministerial panel meet over West Asia conflict

New Delhi:

Following chairing a meeting of inter-ministerial panel in New Delhi to review the crisis in the Middle East, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that India remains committed to safeguarding the Indians from the impact of the conflict in West Asia. Rajnath said the ministers held in-dept discussions over the conflict and how the central government is responding to the challenges posed by it.

Proving details about the meeting in an X (formerly Twitter) post, the defence minister said the ministers reviewed the risks to energy supplies, domestic availability of essential commodities, critical infrastructure resilience and "robustness of India’s supply chains" in the wake of the ongoing conflict between the United States (US), Israel and Iran in the Middle East.

"There was in-depth discussion on all the measures being taken by the Government of India," said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. "The NDA Government under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and it is committed to safeguard the Indian people from any impact of the conflict."

The inter-ministerial panel formed to oversee West Asia crisis

The inter-ministerial panel, which also includes Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh, Ram Mohan Naidu and Kiren Rijiju, was formed on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with chief ministers of all states and the lieutenant governors of all union territories (UTs), except those where assembly elections are slated to be held next month.

During the meeting, the prime minister called for a collective response by 'Team India' to successfully overcome the crisis. He stressed that his government remains focused on maintaining economic and trade stability, and to ensure energy security for the Indians. He also urged states and UTs to take strict action against hoarding and profiteering.

The prime minister also said that focus needs to be given by states to promote alternative energy sources such as biofuels, solar energy, GOBARdhan initiative, electric mobility. He also cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, saying focus should be given on disseminating accurate and credible information.

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