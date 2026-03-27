PM Modi holds meeting with chief ministers to ensure India's energy preparedness amid West Asia conflict

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a virtual meeting with chief ministers to review preparedness and ensure that India's fuel and energy supplies remain adaptable in the face of global crisis triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict and the blocking of Hormuz Strait.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring synergy of efforts of 'Team India'. Details of the meeting are yet to be shared by the government.

The Centre has taken multiple measures to meet the country's energy demands, and states remain a key factor in on-ground implementation.

(Image Source : REPORTER)PM Modi holds meeting with chief ministers

'Team India' approach

The meeting comes days after Narendra Modi warned that the ongoing crisis in West Asia could have long-lasting repercussions for India. He also referred to the COVID-19 pandemic from six years ago, stressing that the Centre and states must work together as they did during that period.

“I appeal to all state governments to put special arrangements in place to ensure that the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities is not interrupted," he said, recalling the ‘Team India’ spirit shown during the pandemic. “The same spirit must guide the nation now,” he added.

Election-bound state CMs exempted from meeting

Chief ministers of states heading into elections are not attending the meeting due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the assembly elections in April.

This marks the first time Narendra Modi has convened a meeting with chief ministers specifically on the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran. Since then, Tehran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as several Gulf countries.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that India's petroleum and LPG supply remains fully secure and under control, with all retail fuel outlets adequately stocked. It added that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country.

The ministry also urged citizens not to be misled by “a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic”.