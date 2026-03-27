FBI chief Kash Patel's email hacked by Iran-linked group; photos leaked, resume published

Washington:

The email of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief Kash Patel was hacked by an Iran-linked group on Friday, as the situation in the Middle East remains tensed due to the ongoing war between the United States (US), Israel and Iran, according to reports by US media.

Many photos were leaked, which were authentic as per US media. The Iranian group, Handala Hack Team, said that Patel "will now find ​his name among the list of successfully hacked ⁠victims". It further said that the "so-called impenetrable systems" of the FBI were "brought to their knees within hours".

The group said that this was dedicated to the "martyrs of the Dena destroyer", while warning that this was just a beginning.

"This is the security that the U.S. government boasts about?! This is the cyber giant that thinks threats and bribes can silence the voice of resistance?!" the group said on its website. "To the whole world, we declare: the FBI is just a name, and behind this name, there is no real security. If your director can be compromised this easily, what do you expect from your lower-level employees?"

The FBI or Patel have not issued a statement yet so far.

Talking about the group, as per a Reuters report, the Handala Hack Team claims that it is a group of pro-Palestinian vigilante hackers. Many Western analysts believe that it is linked to Iran.