Why are CSK above RR in IPL 2026 points table despite having same points and net run rate?

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026’s group stage phase is coming to an end, with just one or two games left per side, and the top four of the tournament are yet to be decided. Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold the top spot in the standings with Gujarat Titans in second place. Third place is occupied by Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Punjab Kings in fourth place.

However, the story has got interesting outside the top four. Fifth place is occupied by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, whereas Rajasthan Royals sit in sixth place. It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings have won six games and have lost six in the 12 that they have played.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have played 12 games and have also won six games, losing the remaining six matches. However, despite the sides having played the same number of games, having recorded the same number of wins and losses, and even having the same net run rate, Chennai Super Kings are still above Royals in the points table.

With many fans questioning why that is the case, it is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings’ net run rate is better than Royals’ beyond the three decimal point. With RR’s NRR is 0.02670848420776258; CSK’s NRR is 0.0270247695415129.

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Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants next

Speaking of the IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants next. The inaugural champions have lost three straight games but are still in the race for the playoffs. Sitting in sixth place, the side will need to win both of their games next if they want to make it to the playoffs.

The side will take on Lucknow Super Giants next at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18th, and it could be interesting to see how RR fares against LSG.

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