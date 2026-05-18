Jannik Sinner completes Career Golden Masters, breaks Novak Djokovic's record after Italian Open win

New Delhi:

Jannik Sinner defeated Casper Ruud in the Italian Open final to complete his Career Golden Masters and etch his name into the history books. Sinner has now added the only missing ATP Masters 1000 title to his cabinet with his strong 6-4, 6-4 win over Ruud at the Centre Court.

Sinner became the first Italian to win the Rome title since Adriano Panatta won it in 1976. He has become just the second player to complete a Career Golden Masters after Novak Djokovic had achieved the feat in 2018. Sinner broke Djokovic's record for being the youngest to complete a Career Golden Slam, achieving the feat at just 24. Djokovic was 31 when he won all nine tour level tites with his Cincinnati win eight years back.

Sinner 'really happy' with the Italian Open win

Sinner has ended a long wait for an Italian to win the Rome title. He was happy that it ended. "I think this year was the 50th year since an Italian won and I am really, really happy," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "There was a lot of tension on both sides; it was not perfect tennis from both of us, but I am really happy. [It has been] an incredible past two and a half months. I try to put myself in the best possible position every time and do the best I can. Not every day is simple, but I am really, really happy."

Sinner has now won six back-to-back ATP Masters 1000 titles, a winning streak that began with the Paris Masters in 2025. En route to his Rome win, he has already won the most consecutive matches at the Masters level, having shattered another Djokovic record.

Sinner extends tour level winning streak

Sinner went past Djokovic's record for the longest match-winning streak at the level when he defeated Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals in Rome, which was his 32nd straight win. He has now extended his lead to 34 victories in a row at the tour level.

Longest 1000 Masters winning streak:

Player Streak Jannik Sinner 34 Novak Djokovic 31 Novak Djokovic 30 Roger Federer 29

The Italian has now won 10 ATP titles, including winning all nine Masters 1000 ones. He won Miami twice in 2024 and then in 2026.

ALSO READ | Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic's legendary record, matches Rafael Nadal in another feat