Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic's legendary record, matches Rafael Nadal in another legendary feat

Rome:

Jannik Sinner continued his extraordinary dominance on the ATP Tour by moving into the semi-finals of the Italian Open. He also set a new record for consecutive victories at Masters 1000 events. The world number one defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Thursday, extending his winning streak to 32 matches, leaving the legendary Novak Djokovic’s behind.

Longest 1000 Masters winning streak:

Player Streak Jannik Sinner 32 Novak Djokovic 31 Novak Djokovic 30 Roger Federer 29

Notably, the Italian produced another commanding performance in front of his home supporters, defeating the 12th seed 6-2, 6-4 in Rome. The victory keeps him on course for another milestone season as he chases a sixth consecutive Masters 1000 crown and continues preparations for the French Open later this month.

Meanwhile, his latest run has elevated him into rare territory in the history of men’s tennis. The 24-year-old has now reached the semi-finals at each of the first five Masters 1000 tournaments of the season, matching a feat previously achieved only by Rafael Nadal.

"I don't play for records. I play just for my own story. At the same time, it means a lot to me. But tomorrow is another opponent, in different conditions - it's a night match. Now the highest priority for me is trying to recover as much as I can physically. Emotionally, it takes a lot playing here at home. At the same time, I'll definitely try to do my best. It's a win-win situation for me in any case. It was a good day today,” Sinner said.

The Italian has lost only twice in his past 47 matches across all competitions. Since being forced to retire during his third-round match in Shanghai, Sinner has captured Masters 1000 titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo and Madrid. During this remarkable stretch, he has won 64 of the 66 sets he has played at the Masters level.

His victory in Madrid earlier this month had already made him the first player to secure five consecutive Masters 1000 titles. Now, he stands two wins away from extending that record further while also pursuing a historic triumph in Rome.

Who will Sinner face in semis?

Awaiting him in the semi-finals is Daniil Medvedev, who survived a difficult battle against Spain’s Martin Landaluce. The Russian dropped the opening set in just 26 minutes after falling behind 5-0, but recovered strongly to complete a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 comeback victory.

Sinner now has the opportunity to become the first Italian man to win the singles title in Rome since Adriano Panatta achieved the feat half a century ago.