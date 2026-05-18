India condemns drone attack on Barakah nuclear facility in UAE, calls it 'dangerous escalation'

New Delhi:

India on Monday (May 18) strongly condemned the drone attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates, calling it a "dangerous escalation" and urging all sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy amid rising regional tensions.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India was "deeply concerned" over the strike on the UAE's only nuclear facility.

India calls for 'restraint and diplomacy'

"India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )MEA statement

The remarks came after a drone strike triggered a fire near the Barakah nuclear plant on Sunday (May 17) in what UAE authorities described as an "unprovoked terrorist attack."

Drone strike targets UAE's Barakah nuke plant complex

A fire was reported outside a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a drone strike, as the Middle East continues to remain on edge due to the ongoing conflict between the United States (US) and Iran.

The blaze was reported on the perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant, which is situated in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi. However, no injuries were reported and the fire did not have an impact on radiation safety levels, authorities said, adding that all precautionary measures are being taken.

In an official public update released on X, Abu Dhabi's media office confirmed that emergency teams successfully managed the situation on the ground. The statement reassured the public that no injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiological safety levels after the fire outside the inner perimeter of the power plant.

The incident has since triggered widespread international concern, even though no faction has come forward to claim responsibility for the aerial incursion.

Though the UAE has not blamed anyone for the strike, it is suspected that Iran was responsible for the attack. The Islamic Republic has been blamed regularly by the UAE for drone strikes on its energy and economic infrastructure since the beginning of the war in the Gulf since February 28.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which started its operations in 2020, is near the borders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. According to AFP, the plant is responsible for providing nearly one-fourth of the UAE's electricity needs.

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