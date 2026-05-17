Drone strike causes fire outside nuclear power plant in UAE; no impact on radiation safety levels

Abu Dhabi:

A fire was reported outside a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a drone strike, as Middle East continues to remain on edge due to the ongoing conflict between the United States (US) and Iran, said local authorities on Sunday.

The blaze was reported on the perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant, which is situated in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi. However, no injuries were reported and the fire did not have an impact on radiation safety levels, authorities said, adding that all precautionary measures are being taken.

"The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the plant or the readiness of its core systems, and that all stations are operating as usual," Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). "The competent authorities urge the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to obtain information solely from official sources."

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which started its operations in 2020, is near the borders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. According to AFP, the plant is responsible for providing nearly one-fourth of UAE's electricity needs.

Though the UAE has not blamed anyone for the strike, it is suspected that Iran was responsible for the attack. The Islamic Republic has been blamed regularly by the UAE for drone strikes on its energy and economic infrastructure since the beginning of the war in the Gulf since February 28.

The UAE has been blamed by Iran for attacking its infrastructure, but Abu Dhabi has denied all allegations leveled by Tehran. Although, it must be noted here that recently a report by The Wall Street Journal had claimed that the UAE had "secretly" carried out attack on Iran as part of its retaliation for Iranian attacks on its key infrastructure.

Later, without referring to the report, UAE's foreign ministry said that all actions that have been taken recently by it were part of its defensive measures that were needed to protect the country's critical infrastructure and the people.

Meanwhile, the US and Iran have failed to end the hostilities between them. The US wants Iran to end its nuclear programme, but Tehran has categorically said that its nuclear programme is only for civilian use.