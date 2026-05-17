'Why aren't you sacking Dharmendra Pradhan?': Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi again over NEET paper leak

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again reiterated his call for sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over cancellation of NEET-UG following a paper leak, as he continued targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue.

In a post in Hindi on micro-logging website X (which was previously called Twitter), the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli said the NEET paper was also leaked in 2024, and a probe was conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The same has happened again this year, and despite this, Pradhan has not resigned from his position, he said.

"Mr Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this 'Pariksha pe Charcha'? Why aren't you dismissing the education minister who keeps failing repeatedly?" Rahul, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, asked on X, while using a hashtag '#SackPradhan'.

Rahul, a former Congress president, had also made a similar call on Saturday and corned the government over NEET-UG paper leak, saying 22 lakh aspirants were cheated, while also alleging between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to mint money via universities of India.

In response to Rahul's Saturday's X post, the BJP had slammed the Congress MP for politicising the matter, but asserted that the paper leak was "unfortunate and insensitive". The saffron party had also called for Rahul to introspect and abandon the "politics of confusion".

"For how long will Rahul Gandhi continue to engage in the politics of making hollow allegations and spreading confusion?" BJP national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh had said in a statement.

Coming to the NEET paper leak, the matter is currently being investigated by the CBI, which has arrested the kingpin Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni, and other accused, Manisha Sanjay Waghmare. The two have now been sent to 10-day CBI custody by a Delhi court.

ALSO READ - NEET paper leak: CBI nabs second mastermind, Pune professor who leaked Biology question paper