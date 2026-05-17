DC vs RR Pitch Report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play?

New Delhi:

The 62nd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Delhi Capitals taking on Rajasthan Royals. The two sides will meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 17th. It is worth noting that the clash against Delhi is a golden opportunity for Rajasthan as a win would see them break into the top four, considering Punjab Kings lose their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, the side sits in eighth place in the standings with five wins and seven losses in 12 matches with 10 points to their name. Delhi will be aiming to register a win, as they would still be in the playoffs race and could face elimination if they face a defeat against Rajasthan.

As for RR, the side is in fifth place in the standings with 12 points to their name in 11 matches, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against DC.

Also Read: Mohamed Salah drops strong message after Liverpool face shock defeat against Aston Villa

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards here, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Also Read: