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Kolkata Knight Riders keep playoffs dream alive, register dominant win over Gujarat Titans

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Kolkata Knight Riders registered an emphatic win against Gujarat Titans in the 60th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The likes of Cameron Green, Finn Allen, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were the driving factors behind the win.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Image Source : PTI
Kolkata:

The 60th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Gujarat Titans. The two sides played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 16th, and the clash began with KKR coming in to bat first. While Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed cheaply on a score of 14 runs, Finn Allen stabilised the early setback with a knock of 93 runs in 35 deliveries. 

Furthermore, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green doubled down with the bat and performed brilliantly. While Angkrish scored 82* runs in 44 deliveries, Green amassed 52* runs in 28 deliveries as Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 247 runs in the first innings of the game. 

As for GT, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore were the only wicket-takers, taking one wicket each to their name.

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KKR hold out despite Shubman Gill’s masterful innings

Speaking of the run chase, Gujarat Titans opened the innings with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill coming out to bat. While Sai Sudharsan was out injured throughout most of the innings, he did come back in the latter stages after Gill’s dismissal. 

Nishant Sindhu came in to bat and was dismissed on a score of one run. Shubman Gill held out hope for the 2022 champions. The skipper performed brilliantly and scored 85 runs in 49 deliveries. Furthermore, Buttler amassed 57 runs in 35 deliveries. 

Sai Sudharsan also scored 52* runs in 28 deliveries; however, it was not enough for Gujarat Titans in the end, as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff dream alive and handed GT a shock defeat, winning the game by 29 runs. As far as the points table is concerned, Delhi Capitals have moved down to eighth with Kolkata Knight Riders taking over seventh place as they keep their dream alive. 

Also Read:

Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list with resilient knock

Mohsin Naqvi not invited for IPL 2026 final, set to attend ICC board meet in Ahmedabad virtually

Punjab Kings address Arshdeep Singh's social media drama amid run of poor form
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Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Gujarat Titans
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