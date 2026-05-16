Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list with resilient knock against KKR

New Delhi:

The 60th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 16th. The clash begins with KKR coming in to bat first and posting a total of 247 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, the run chase was led by Shubman Gill in the early stages. Doing so, the skipper joined Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in the list of IPL captains with successive IPL seasons with 500+ runs. Kohli, Tendulkar and Gill have now done it twice, with David Warner and KL Rahul occupying first place with three.

It is worth noting that Gujarat Titans are well in the race for the playoffs, and a victory would mean a great deal for the side as they aim to get into the knockout stages of the tournament.

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Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi led KKR with the bat in the first innings

Speaking of the first innings, Kolkata Knight Riders kicked off the innings with Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen scoring 14 and 93 runs, respectively. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green went unbeaten on scores of 82* and 52* as KKR posted a total of 247 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for GT, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore were the only wicket-takers, taking one wicket each to their name. It is interesting to note that with a brilliant performance with the bat, KKR managed to post 247 runs on the board and would hope to limit GT to a subpar score, as they would need all the help they can get in hopes of keeping their playoffs dream alive.

Successive IPL seasons with 500+ runs by the captain

3 - David Warner (2015, 2016, 2017)

3 - KL Rahul (2020, 2021, 2022)

2 - Sachin Tendulkar (2010, 2011)

2 - Virat Kohli (2015, 2016)

2 - Shubman Gill (2025, 2026)*

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