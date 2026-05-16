PM Modi weighs in on India's sporting relations with the Netherlands, discusses hosting the Olympics

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took centre stage and laid out the aspirations for India on his two-day trip to the Netherlands. One of the most talked-about points from the PM’s visit to the country has been the aspiration to host the Olympics. PM Modi further elaborated about the ever-growing sporting relations between India and the Netherlands.

It is interesting to note that India is looking to host the 2036 Olympics, with PM Modi stressing the sporting ties between India and the Netherlands, especially in sports like cricket and hockey.

Furthermore, PM Modi also talked about the Netherlands’ performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 and how the Indian community had made a significant contribution to the evolution of the Netherlands’ cricket team.

“India hosted the T20 World Cup, where the Netherlands delivered an impressive performance. While India emerged as world champions, the Netherlands gave them a tough fight,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Additionally, he also talked about how the Dutch played a key role in increasing the capabilities for the Indian team in hockey, claiming that sports have had a massive role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

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India remains in the running to host the 2036 Olympics

It is interesting to note that a sports ministry review was recently held on India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics. The meeting took place on May 14th with top officials of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) present as well.

"They were there to mainly discuss the 2026 CWG closing ceremony during which the baton would be passed to Ahmedabad as the host of the 2030 edition." But during the course of the discussion, the Olympic bid also came up and there was a discussion on how to take the bid forward once the process restarts," an IOA source told PTI.

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