KKR vs GT Pitch Report: How will surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play?

Kolkata:

The 60th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Gujarat Titans. The two sides will meet at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 16th. The two sides will hope to put in a good performance and register a victory, as both are still in the race for playoff qualification.

Interestingly, the situation is much calmer for Gujarat Titans. The side, led by Shubman Gill, has made an emphatic comeback into the tournament and currently occupies second place in the standings with eight wins and four losses in 12 matches. They will hope for their ninth win in the tournament and solidify their chances for the knockouts.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are mathematically still in the race for the playoffs; they are dependent on other results if they are looking to make it to the playoffs.

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Eden Gardens pitch report:

The surface at the Kolkata Knight Riders is one that is preferred by the batters. While the traditional surfaces at the venue were quite slow, with time, the pitch has become more and more batter-friendly.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

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