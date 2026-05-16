BCCI fines LSG captain Rishabh Pant for breach of IPL Code of Conduct during thumping win over CSK

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has handed Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant a fine of Rs 12 lakh for his team maintaining a slow over rate during the clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday, May 15. Pant's side was found to have breached the over-rate offence, which led to the fine.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL body said in a statement.

Pant joins a long list of over-rate offenders this season as the BCCI has hit several captains with fines. The Indian Board recently Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins for the slow-over rate during the Gujarat Titans clash on May 12. The likes of Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill have also been fined for their teams' slow-over rates this season.

Pant speaks on team's win over CSK

LSG handed CSK a drubbing in their 12th match of the Indian cash-rich league at the Ekana Cricket Stadium by chasing down 188 with ease. Mitchell Marsh's blistering 38-ball 90 led LSG hunt down the target in 16.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Pant reflected on the team's win.

"It feels good. Getting a win definitely feels good. There are things we talk about, that there is a lot to play for, regardless of where our season ends. We take a lot of pride in playing this way," the LSG skipper said during the post-match presentation.

"(On Akash Singh) See, definitely he's been working hard throughout IPL. You know that sometimes it's harder to give everyone a game. But when people are preparing really well and he's one guy, who stick to the plan more often than going anywhere else. So yeah, definitely it paid off. The way he bowled, stick to the plan for a longer period of time. That's really good to see," Pant added.

Pant speaks on why didn't come out to bat

Meanwhile, the LSG skipper didn't turn out to bat despite three wickets falling in quick succession. He sent the likes of Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary over him. "See, I was ready to bat, and the idea came up," Pant told broadcasters at the post-match presentation. "I was in the dressing room. The idea came in: why not try players who have not played much, they haven't got much chances, and that was the idea. I was thinking again and again, should I do it or not, because I still wanted to be out there in the field. But you know, sometimes you have to respect some things for the think tank," he said.

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