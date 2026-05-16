Video: Child rescued from 300-foot-deep borewell in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur after 10-hour operation

New Delhi:

A young child who had fallen into a deep borewell in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district was rescued safely late at night after a long and difficult operation carried out by multiple emergency teams. The child had reportedly been trapped around 90 feet below the surface inside the borewell.

The rescue operation continued for nearly 10 hours, with teams using cameras inside the borewell and heavy excavation equipment to reach the child. Eventually, rescue workers managed to pull the child out safely, bringing huge relief to the family and officials present at the spot.

Child had fallen into 300-foot-deep borewell

According to officials, the incident took place on Friday evening at around 4 pm in Chak Sawana village of Hoshiarpur district.

The child reportedly fell into a 300-foot-deep borewell and became trapped nearly 90 feet below ground level.

Several senior officials remained present during the rescue operation, including Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Punjab minister Ravjot Singh and the district SSP.

Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, local administration, fire brigade and ambulance services stayed at the site throughout the operation.

Rescue teams worked for nearly 10 hours

To save the child, rescue teams used borewell cameras and carried out excavation work using four JCB machines.

NDRF personnel, SDRF teams, local police, NGOs and villagers worked continuously for almost 10 hours to reach the child safely.

Late at night, rescue workers finally succeeded in pulling the child out of the borewell.

The successful rescue brought visible relief and happiness among the rescue agencies as well as the child’s family members, who had been waiting anxiously at the site for hours.

Child shifted to hospital after rescue

After being rescued, the child was immediately taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Doctors are currently checking whether the child suffered any health complications while trapped inside the borewell for several hours.

Officials said the child was rescued safely, allowing everyone involved in the operation to finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The child’s parents and other family members also thanked the rescue teams for their efforts and quick response during the operation.

ALSO READ: Fresh bomb threat issued to blow up Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence