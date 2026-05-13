Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Fresh bomb threat issued to blow up Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence

Fresh bomb threat issued to blow up Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence

Reported ByPuneet Pareenja  Edited ByManmath Nayak  
Published: ,Updated:

The e-mail also mentioned the Punjab BJP headquarters and the party's Delhi headquarters. Security arrangements in these areas have been tightened following the bomb threats.

Fresh bomb threat issued to blow up Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence
Fresh bomb threat issued to blow up Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence Image Source : PTI
Chandigarh:

A fresh bomb threat was on Wednesday issued to blow up Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. BJP President Sunil Jakhar was also threatened with bomb attack via an E-mail. The e-mail also mentioned the Punjab BJP headquarters and the party's Delhi headquarters. Security arrangements in these areas have been tightened following the bomb threats.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Bomb Threat Bomb Threats Punjab Bhagwant Mann
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\