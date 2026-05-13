A fresh bomb threat was on Wednesday issued to blow up Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. BJP President Sunil Jakhar was also threatened with bomb attack via an E-mail. The e-mail also mentioned the Punjab BJP headquarters and the party's Delhi headquarters. Security arrangements in these areas have been tightened following the bomb threats.
Fresh bomb threat issued to blow up Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence
The e-mail also mentioned the Punjab BJP headquarters and the party's Delhi headquarters. Security arrangements in these areas have been tightened following the bomb threats.
Chandigarh:
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