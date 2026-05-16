Jeon Ji-hyun, Ji Chang-wook walk Cannes red carpet, Yeon Sang-Ho's Colony gets standing ovation | Watch

New Delhi:

On May 15, there was a red carpet ceremony and screening of Korean zombie thriller Colony at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. For the unversed, the movie revolves around the story of isolated survivors who find themselves trapped in a building surrounded by an unknown virus outbreak and must fight infected people who have taken on unforeseeable appearances.

It's cast Jeon Ji-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hye-bin, Kim Shin-rok, and director Yoon Sang-ho appeared in the red carpet and official screening ceremony.

Screening did not begin at the designated time

According to local reports, Colony Cannes screening was late by about 30 minutes from its intended 12:30 p.m. schedule because of circumstances within the theatre, but everyone stayed until the end, showing their enthusiasm for K-movie.

Colony stars walk the red carpet

Jeon Ji-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hye-bin, Kim Shin-rok, and director Yoon Sang-ho waved to the cheering crowd and savored the night air of Cannes. Director Park Chan-wook made an appearance to welcome them and hugged actress Jeon Ji-hyun. Director Park Chan-wook, who is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival Shim Sa-wi (Director), gained public interest when he expressed his supportive feelings towards the attending actors and director Yoon Sang-ho.

Upon entering the theater, cheers were heard all around. Upon witnessing the warm welcome of the audience, the actors seemed very touched. Actress Jeon Ji-hyun seemed to wipe away her tears while seated beside director Yoon Sang-ho.

Colony gets standing ovation

Applause was heard right away as soon as the ending credits started rolling after the 122-minute long movie screening. The actors, along with Director Yoon Sang-ho who expressed his appreciation in the form of smiles, thanked the audience for coming to watch the movie in such numbers.

'Presenting Colony at the Cannes Film Festival for the second time is truly an honour and my lifelong dream, and it has been done with such tremendous support,' these were the words of Director Yoon Sang-ho.

Right after the screening, the actors also greeted the audience while standing up for a standing ovation.

Colony director was invited to Cannes for the fourth time

Director Yoon Sang-ho, who is always seen at Cannes, made his fourth appearance at the event beginning with his debut full-length animated film King of Pigs (2012, Directors' Fortnight), then Train to Busan (2016, Midnight Screenings section), and finally Peninsula (2020, Official Selection).

Noted for making a remarkable impression in the international film community with genre films incorporating Korean zombies along with unique aspects, director Yoon Sang-ho further illustrated the skills of the 'father of K-zombies' with Colony.

In addition, Colony which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to be released in Korea on May 21.

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