62nd Baeksang Art Awards: Hyun Bin, Park Bo Young and No Other Choice take top honours | Full winners list

New Delhi:

The Baeksang Arts Awards returned for its 62nd edition in Seoul, once again recognising notable work in South Korean entertainment. The annual event honours achievements in television, cinema and theatre, and this year introduced a dedicated Musical Division in collaboration with the Korea Musical Theatre Association.

The addition was made to commemorate 60 years of Korean musical theatre, making this one of the ceremony’s most significant format expansions in recent years.

Major winners in the Drama category

In the television section, You and Everything Else emerged as the winner for Best Drama, while The Wonder Coach won Best Variety Show. Our Shining Days secured the award for Best Educational Programme. Park Shin Woo won Best Director for Our Unwritten Seoul, while Song Hye Jin received the Best Screenplay honour for You and Everything Else.

Acting awards went to Hyun Bin for Made in Korea and Park Bo Young for Our Unwritten Seoul. Supporting acting honours were awarded to Yoo Seung Mok and Lim Soo Jung.

Film category sees strong competition

In the film section, No Other Choice won Best Movie, while Yoo Ga Eun picked up Best Director for The World of Love. Park Jeong Min won Best Actor for The Ugly, while Mun Ka Young took home Best Actress for Once We Were Us.

The Gucci Impact Award went to The King's Warden, which also earned a Best New Actor win for Park Ji Hoon.

Theatre and Musical winners announced

The theatre category saw Jellyfish winning Best Theatre production, while Kim Shin Rok received recognition in the young theatre category for PRIMA FACIE.

In the newly introduced musical division, ARANG won Best Musical, while Kim Junsu received the Best Performer award for Beetlejuice.

More deets about Baeksang Arts Awards 2026

The ceremony was hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum, continuing their long-running association with the event. Broadcast live across JTBC channels under the theme 'The Stage', the ceremony once again brought together some of the biggest names in Korean entertainment.

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