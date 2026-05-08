Perfect Crown episodes 9-10 OTT: Know the release date and time of IU and Byeon Woo-seok's K-drama

New Delhi:

There seems to be a lot of hype about the romantic royal drama 'Perfect Crown' as everyone waits impatiently for 'Perfect Crown' episodes 9 and 10. The romance drama stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok, who have been able to keep their fans engaged with their performances. The drama has seen many ups and downs since then, and after the last episodes where there was a huge uproar following the exposure of the fake marriage, the next two episodes will definitely see some emotional clashes and plot twists. Everything that you need to know about 'Perfect Crown' episodes 9 and 10.

Perfect Crown episodes 9 and 10 release date

The drama episodes 9 and 10 are expected to be released on May 8, 2026, and May 9, 2026. The drama is set to follow the weekly Friday-Saturday release pattern, and it will consist of a total of twelve episodes.

Perfect Crown episodes 9 and 10 release time

Perfect Crown episode 9 and 10 release time in South Korea will be 9:40 pm KST on MBC TV channel. The K-drama releases a new episode every Friday and Saturday, with the story revolving around the consequences of the scandalised contract marriage in the coming episodes.

Perfect Crown episodes 9 and 10 streaming deets

Perfect Crown episode 9 and 10 will release online on Disney+ all across the globe. However, it is not available to watch on Indian streaming platforms yet.

Perfect Crown episode 9 and 10 plot

Episode 8 of Perfect Crown concluded with tension when the story of the contract marriage of Seong Hui-ju and Grand Prince I-an, portrayed by IU and Byeon Woo-seok, respectively, started gaining public attention. It brought serious problems within the royal family and also negatively affected Seong Hui-ju's reputation. Fans can expect the following in the coming episodes:

Escalation of tension between the couple because of increasing political pressure from the Queen mother, played by Gong Seung-yeon, and other influential officials. On the other hand, Grand Prince I-an plans to come clean and expose the actual culprit. Meanwhile, it is predicted that Seong Hui-ju will confess her true love for Grand Prince I-an.

Episodes 9 and 10 of Perfect Crown will revolve around the repercussions of the disclosure of the contract marriage and the questioning of Grand Prince I-an and Seong Hui-ju in court. The future episodes may also focus on whether their relationship is simply a matter of the marriage contract between two royals or their true love has finally prevailed. The audience is also eagerly awaiting confession, conspiracies in the palace, and betrayal by the characters who supported them before.

Also Read: Perfect Crown episode 8 India releasetime: When and where to watch IU and Byeon Woo-seok's K-drama?